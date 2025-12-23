Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $25.1780. 33,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,051,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

