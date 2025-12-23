Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.21 and last traded at $82.3650. 1,066,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,113,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 5.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 190,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $15,952,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,304.26. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 493,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,049,694.12. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 696,790 shares of company stock worth $56,284,056 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

