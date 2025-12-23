Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 60,175 shares.The stock last traded at $31.1160 and had previously closed at $30.73.

VTMX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a yield of 78.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 850.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

