ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $6.9540. Approximately 29,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,909,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 368,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,197.20. This represents a 21.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 51,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $380,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 495,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,393.12. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 5.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

