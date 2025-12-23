Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 222,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 285,798 shares.The stock last traded at $15.6090 and had previously closed at $15.51.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 220.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,603,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy’s operations are organized into several key business segments.

