Polymesh Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $51.20 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Polymesh

Polymesh was first traded on October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,229,810,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official message board is polymesh.network/discord. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,229,516,732.18449 with 1,013,739,775.162744 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.05619326 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $113,350,850.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

