Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 49,957 shares.The stock last traded at $2.8990 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.7%

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

