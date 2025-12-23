ONUS Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $33.88 million and $468.40 thousand worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,769.32 or 0.99720072 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 83,418,612 coins and its circulating supply is 70,900,105 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 83,418,611.94832644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47662461 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $413,731.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

