eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $205.04 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $205.04 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003833 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,825.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.00659492 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00021412 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,964,720,297,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,964,682,797,580 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
