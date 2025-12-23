Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.80 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $3.95 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 453,312,498.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.03709346 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $6,512,345.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

