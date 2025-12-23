NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.94 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. NYM has a market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,589.55 or 0.99731635 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. NYM’s official message board is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NYM is nym.com.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 823,316,752.386859 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.04130513 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,475,263.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

