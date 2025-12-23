POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.36. POET Technologies shares last traded at $7.2250, with a volume of 917,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on POET Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of POET Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,625.16% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

