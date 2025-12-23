Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $27.40. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPG. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter valued at $383,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

