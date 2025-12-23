D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $30.61. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $30.9710, with a volume of 4,747,021 shares trading hands.

Key Stores Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a current ratio of 54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,663.26. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $760,690.08. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,375 shares of company stock worth $39,155,482. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.