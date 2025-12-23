BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $30.00. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares last traded at $29.1750, with a volume of 3,196,341 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMNR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of -67.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 EPS for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a net margin of 5,719.06% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitMine Immersion Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

