abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 500,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 341,937 shares.The stock last traded at $201.9760 and had previously closed at $191.77.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,768.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Intrepid Family Office LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,144,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

