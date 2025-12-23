CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $60.20. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 5,547 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CECO. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $4,711,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $7,853,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 44.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

