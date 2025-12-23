Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.34. Okeanis Eco Tankers shares last traded at $32.3140, with a volume of 80,434 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Monday, December 15th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.29 million. Analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.52%.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 420,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 218,717 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 210.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 83,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 56.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

