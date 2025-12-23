Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $17.18. Pharming Group shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 3,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.