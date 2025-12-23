Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.79. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $8.7370, with a volume of 342,055 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,083,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,794.96. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $692,042.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,802.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,934 shares of company stock valued at $13,627,944. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,753,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

