Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI) Insider Acquires 1,200,000 Shares

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$375,600.00.
Santana Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41,627.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Santana Minerals
