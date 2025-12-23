Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $153.45 thousand and approximately $160.23 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,531.08 or 0.99547337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,760,351 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

