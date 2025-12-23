Douglas Reynolds Purchases 4,000 Shares of Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) President Douglas Reynolds bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 1,474,961 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,935.27. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 1.0%

ESOA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 38,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,210. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESOA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESOA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

