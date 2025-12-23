Insider Buying: The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Director Purchases 872 Shares of Stock

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) Director Fiona Flannery acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $10,001.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,001.84. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The New Germany Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.
The New Germany Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 229.0%.
Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund, Inc (NYSE: GF) is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors targeted exposure to German equities. The fund seeks long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of securities tied to the German economy.
The fund’s holdings typically include common stocks of German companies alongside American and European depositary receipts for issuers headquartered in or deriving a substantial portion of their revenues from Germany.
See Also
