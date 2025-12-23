Insider Buying: The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Director Purchases 872 Shares of Stock

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) Director Fiona Flannery acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $10,001.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,001.84. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 229.0%.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 363,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,916 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The New Germany Fund, Inc (NYSE: GF) is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors targeted exposure to German equities. The fund seeks long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of securities tied to the German economy.

The fund’s holdings typically include common stocks of German companies alongside American and European depositary receipts for issuers headquartered in or deriving a substantial portion of their revenues from Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.