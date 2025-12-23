Future (LON:FUTR) Insider Kevin Li Ying Sells 7,958 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Li Ying sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531, for a total value of £42,256.98.

Kevin Li Ying also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Kevin Li Ying purchased 9,029 shares of Future stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 551 per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.79.

Future Stock Down 0.4%

FUTR traded down GBX 2 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 529.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The company has a market capitalization of £505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 677.15. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 521 and a one year high of GBX 1,073.

Future ( LON:FUTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current year.

Future declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 984.

View Our Latest Report on FUTR

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.