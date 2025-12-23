Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

KMI traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 1,862,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,928,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 226,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

