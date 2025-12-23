Analyzing Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Getty Realty and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 7 5 0 2.42

Getty Realty currently has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $57.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Getty Realty pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 34.76% 7.60% 3.72% First Industrial Realty Trust 33.18% 8.65% 4.38%

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Realty and First Industrial Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $203.39 million 7.93 $71.06 million $1.28 21.84 First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 11.37 $287.55 million $1.79 32.13

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Getty Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Getty Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

