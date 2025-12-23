Baby Doge Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.51 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $88.54 million and $5.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,581,855,058,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,583,030,766,442.37702321 with 174,324,963,259,585,915.8341284 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $6,537,072.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

