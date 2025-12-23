Shadow Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.34 Million (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $114.72 thousand worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,214.62 or 0.99823716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.04512749 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $107,643.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

