Rep. Dwight Evans Sells American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). In a filing disclosed on December 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Water Works stock on November 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “PERSHING LLC” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Water Works alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $0 – $1,000 in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) on 10/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/10/2025.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. 96,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,421. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.