MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.15, but opened at $227.52. MYR Group shares last traded at $225.1010, with a volume of 11,432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MYR Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.20.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MYR Group news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. The trade was a 33.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,975,000 after buying an additional 255,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

Featured Articles

