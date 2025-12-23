Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). In a filing disclosed on December 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock on December 9th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 12/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 383,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,098. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $591.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $797.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $2,384,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,749,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,384,350. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,905. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

