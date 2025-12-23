Sony (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $25.90. Sony shares last traded at $25.8350, with a volume of 413,868 shares trading hands.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

