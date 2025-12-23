Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.89. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 34,630 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter worth $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

