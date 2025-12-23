ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. ECARX shares last traded at $1.6750, with a volume of 649,808 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

ECARX Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $606.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000.

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

