FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.3650, with a volume of 35403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $893.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,015,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 988,356 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,661,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 179,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk. IQDF was launched on Apr 12, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

