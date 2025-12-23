Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $73.15. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 12,199 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $75,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,966,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,735,628.75. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $97,575.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,658.76. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,029 shares of company stock worth $75,673,358. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.