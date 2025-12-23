PBF Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,462 call options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 1,568 call options.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $67,544.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,414 shares in the company, valued at $456,072.66. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 790,716 shares in the company, valued at $27,287,609.16. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,965. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 276.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 755,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.2%

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 353,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,172. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Bank of America raised their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

