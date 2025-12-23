HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.8050, with a volume of 7524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

HealthStream declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $48,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208.98. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeff Cunningham sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,570.01. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,680 shares of company stock worth $139,336 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

