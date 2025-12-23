Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.75 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 5895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,118,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,840,000 after buying an additional 96,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

