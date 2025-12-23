Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 130,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 55,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Down 16.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

