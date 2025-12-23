Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 51.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded up 51.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 5,120,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,872% from the average session volume of 259,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Westhaven Gold News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Westhaven Gold this week:

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Definitive earn?in with Dundee Corporation: Westhaven secured an agreement under which Dundee can invest up to C$85 million to advance Westhaven’s Spences Bridge gold projects. That level of outside capital materially de?risks funding for exploration and development, brings a well?known partner and technical/financial firepower, and should accelerate drill programs and project value discovery. Westhaven Secures Up to C$85 Million Dundee Earn-In to Advance Spences Bridge Gold Projects

Definitive earn?in with Dundee Corporation: Westhaven secured an agreement under which Dundee can invest up to C$85 million to advance Westhaven’s Spences Bridge gold projects. That level of outside capital materially de?risks funding for exploration and development, brings a well?known partner and technical/financial firepower, and should accelerate drill programs and project value discovery. Positive Sentiment: Increased market attention / volume: Financial media flagged WHN as a “stock in play,” bringing fresh investor interest and likely higher trading volume and liquidity — a near?term technical boost that can amplify moves tied to company news and drill updates. Stocks in play: Westhaven Gold Corp.

Increased market attention / volume: Financial media flagged WHN as a “stock in play,” bringing fresh investor interest and likely higher trading volume and liquidity — a near?term technical boost that can amplify moves tied to company news and drill updates. Negative Sentiment: Execution and dilution risks remain: earn?in deals typically involve staged expenditures and may require share issuances or give the partner a majority interest if milestones are met. Outcomes depend on exploration success, commodity prices and specific earn?in terms — investors should watch transaction details, dilution mechanics and upcoming drill results.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$61.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.