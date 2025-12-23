ABBC Coin (ABBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.16 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and $57.03 thousand worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 907,217,637 coins and its circulating supply is 905,304,096 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

