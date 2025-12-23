Rollbit Coin (RLB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.61 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $121.61 million and $334.64 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,619.11 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,806,123,020 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,806,376,315.2150583. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06946521 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $280,427.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

