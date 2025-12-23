Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 99.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 103.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,830,000 after buying an additional 23,380,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after buying an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after buying an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board names internal successor — Fastenal announced President Jeff Watts will succeed Dan Florness in July (internal promotion signals continuity of strategy and execution, which markets typically view favorably). Fastenal names Jeff Watts as next CEO

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

