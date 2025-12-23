Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Increased by Stash Investments LLC

Stash Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 40.5% of Stash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VTI opened at $337.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.35. The firm has a market cap of $563.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

