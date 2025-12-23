Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total value of $5,714,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,692,062.40. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $34,007,516. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $583.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.03. The firm has a market cap of $272.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.