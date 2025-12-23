Welch Group LLC Sells 12,973 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $601,538.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. This represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.