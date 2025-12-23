iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 417,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.09 and a 52-week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

