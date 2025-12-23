Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $275.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,017. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

